Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

NYSE:RJF opened at $90.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average is $105.06. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Raymond James will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

