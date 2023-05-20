Raymond James Lowers CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$4.40

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$4.75 to C$4.40 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.35 to C$4.60 in a report on Monday, March 13th. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform market weight rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 30th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$4.47.

Get CES Energy Solutions alerts:

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

CEU stock opened at C$2.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.49, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$606.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.46. CES Energy Solutions has a 1-year low of C$2.02 and a 1-year high of C$3.27.

CES Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

CES Energy Solutions ( TSE:CEU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$562.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$532.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.4937759 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from CES Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. CES Energy Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

About CES Energy Solutions

(Get Rating)

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CES Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CES Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.