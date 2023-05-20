Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rapid7 from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Performance

RPD opened at $44.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.29. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $74.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.34 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Rapid7 by 267.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 341.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

