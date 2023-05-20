Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Upgraded to Buy by Mizuho

Mizuho upgraded shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $35.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $30.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RRC. UBS Group initiated coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a sell rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.52.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. The stock had a trading volume of 8,392,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,573,254. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Range Resources has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. Range Resources had a net margin of 41.18% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Range Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 556.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Range Resources will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other news, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,885,854.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 153,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $4,190,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 263,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,205,487.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $2,711,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,854.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 313,094 shares of company stock valued at $8,575,645. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RRC. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.