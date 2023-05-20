Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Announces $2.00 Quarterly Dividend

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.24. Qurate Retail has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $70.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David Rawlinson sold 89,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $82,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,243.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 117,500 shares of company stock worth $108,100 in the last three months.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

