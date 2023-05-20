Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Quotient Technology from $2.80 to $2.60 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Quotient Technology Price Performance

QUOT stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $267.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 0.95. Quotient Technology has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $4.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology ( NYSE:QUOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 39.17% and a negative net margin of 25.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Quotient Technology will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QUOT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 388.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Quotient Technology by 1,125.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quotient Technology during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology, Inc engages in the operation of a digital marketing platform that connects brands and retailers with consumers through web, mobile, and social channels. It offers digital printable coupons, digital paperless coupons, coupon codes and other promotions. The company was founded by Steven R.

