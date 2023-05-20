QUASA (QUA) Price Down 1.1% This Week

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. QUASA has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $176.93 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00026063 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00018157 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001104 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,033.51 or 1.00043266 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000096 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00158667 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $352.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

