Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Down 1.7%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.
Qualstar Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.27.
Qualstar Company Profile
Qualstar Corp. engages in the manufacture and trade of data storage systems. It operates through the Power Supplies and Data Storage segment. The Power Supplies segment designs, produces, and distributes power supplies used to convert alternating current line voltage to direct current voltages of electronic equipment.
