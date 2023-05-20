Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.41

Shares of Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.41 and traded as low as $17.25. Quaint Oak Bancorp shares last traded at $17.25, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

Quaint Oak Bancorp (OTCMKTS:QNTO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter. Quaint Oak Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 11.40%.

Quaint Oak Bancorp Company Profile

Quaint Oak Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in community banking. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment provides lending, deposit gathering and fee business activities. The Mortgage Banking segment originates residential mortgage loans which are sold into the secondary market along with the loans’ servicing rights.

