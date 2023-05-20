Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.87.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Qiagen from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Qiagen Stock Up 0.5 %

Qiagen stock opened at $45.15 on Friday. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $40.38 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qiagen

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QGEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the fourth quarter worth about $288,658,000. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter valued at about $128,695,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 89.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,607,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,048 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Qiagen by 55.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,886,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,406 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Qiagen by 103.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,628,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,144,000 after purchasing an additional 827,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

About Qiagen

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

