QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

QCR has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect QCR to earn $5.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.2%.

QCR Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $39.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $653.01 million, a PE ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.94. QCR has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $62.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.72.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QCR

In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO John H. Anderson sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.65, for a total value of $74,519.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,418.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mary Kay Bates acquired 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.98 per share, with a total value of $27,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,581.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 3,760 shares of company stock valued at $156,320 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of QCR by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,288,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 27,522 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 969,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,572,000 after buying an additional 38,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,225,000 after buying an additional 38,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,220,000 after buying an additional 30,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,640,000 after buying an additional 63,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reduced their price target on QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on QCR in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment consists of the firm’s subsidiary banks, Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management, investment management and advisory services.

Featured Stories

