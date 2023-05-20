Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $134.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Puma Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $1.79 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Institutional Trading of Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $65.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.10 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 391,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,711 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 138,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 62,740 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 380,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 105,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 24,229 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It acquires and develops innovative products for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on in-licensing drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.