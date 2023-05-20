PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

PTCT opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day moving average is $45.20. PTC Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $25.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.78) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 7,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $331,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,751,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 over the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Featured Stories

