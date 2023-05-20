PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays boosted their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.55.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $134.21 on Thursday. PTC has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total transaction of $2,448,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,245,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.43, for a total value of $2,448,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,245,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $887,090,561.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 25,225 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $3,276,475.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,448,905 shares in the company, valued at $837,648,270.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 573,969 shares of company stock valued at $72,667,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC by 1,527.3% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in PTC by 444.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

