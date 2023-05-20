ProVise Management Group LLC Raises Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 286.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,540 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 61,938 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 283,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,918,000 after acquiring an additional 15,630 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 504,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 32,268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BK traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.89. 4,661,778 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.87. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.07.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 46.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

