ProVise Management Group LLC Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ProVise Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 604.0% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $191.84. 3,883,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,966,664. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.85 and a 200 day moving average of $178.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.86 and a 12-month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total transaction of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total transaction of $12,935,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

