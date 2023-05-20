ProVise Management Group LLC Has $4.13 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ProVise Management Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,055 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $384.57. 3,649,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,710,394. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $373.84 and a 200 day moving average of $367.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $396.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

