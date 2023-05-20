ProVise Management Group LLC Has $12.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

ProVise Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,330 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.2% of ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,238,000 after purchasing an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.77. 33,068,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,535,722. The company has a market cap of $207.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.42. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.17 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.28%.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

