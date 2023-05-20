ProVise Management Group LLC Grows Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,903 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $2,906,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 159,208 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,501,000 after purchasing an additional 12,806 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 202,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $217,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $210.65. 1,035,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,312. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $205.40 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $220.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.69.

General Dynamics Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.