ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 562 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APD. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.55.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $3.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $278.91. 1,072,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,683. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $283.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.91. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $218.88 and a one year high of $328.56. The company has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.57%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

