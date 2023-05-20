ProVise Management Group LLC Acquires 3,609 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $6,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 71,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,226,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 149,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,065,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,897,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 878,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,665,000 after buying an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:RTX remained flat at $96.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,528,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,637,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $140.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.40. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $80.27 and a one year high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies Increases Dividend

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.98 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total transaction of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $116.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Read More

