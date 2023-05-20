Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.
Proto Labs Price Performance
Shares of PRLB opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Proto Labs
About Proto Labs
Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.