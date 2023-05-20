Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Proto Labs from $37.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Proto Labs from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of PRLB opened at $32.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $847.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.15. Proto Labs has a 12 month low of $22.04 and a 12 month high of $53.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 88.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

