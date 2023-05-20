ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM) Sees Large Volume Increase

ProShares Ultra Technology (NYSEARCA:ROM – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 184,143 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 120,534 shares.The stock last traded at $37.10 and had previously closed at $35.90.

ProShares Ultra Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $9,685,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $3,559,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 269.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 24,689 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,038,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Technology by 221.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Technology Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Technology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the technology industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include those involved in computers and office equipment, software, communications technology, semiconductors, diversified technology services and Internet services.

