ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.33

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.33 and last traded at $58.25, with a volume of 59485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $797.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.14.

Get ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMDV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period.

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.