Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

PLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $143.90.

NYSE:PLD opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

