Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its position in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.16% of Procore Technologies worth $10,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,886,000 after buying an additional 1,042,498 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,378,000 after buying an additional 980,125 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 1,896,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,850,000 after buying an additional 530,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 3,265.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 439,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after buying an additional 426,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $136,145.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,039,397.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $3,493,401.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $136,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,401 shares of company stock worth $11,200,368. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Procore Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE PCOR opened at $57.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $68.56.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The company had revenue of $202.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

