Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Pro-Dex Stock Performance

Shares of Pro-Dex stock opened at $17.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.29 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pro-Dex has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $21.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pro-Dex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDEX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pro-Dex by 345.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 421.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pro-Dex during the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Pro-Dex by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Pro-Dex by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical devices and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

