Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Precision Drilling from C$150.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Precision Drilling from $115.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

PDS stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.41. 37,202 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $636.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.39. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $44.60 and a 52-week high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.20.

Institutional Trading of Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.3% in the third quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 603,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 0.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 550,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 26.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 511,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,206,000 after purchasing an additional 107,879 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 433,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after purchasing an additional 122,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Precision Drilling by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 430,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after purchasing an additional 156,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

