PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCH. Truist Financial reduced their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Price Performance

NASDAQ PCH traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,049. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 1.18. PotlatchDeltic has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $56.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.74.

Insider Activity at PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 15.82%. PotlatchDeltic’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,820,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,553 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,044,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,238,000 after buying an additional 558,321 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,341,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,926,000 after buying an additional 2,576,341 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,815,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,578,000 after buying an additional 831,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,467,000. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

