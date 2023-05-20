Porvair (LON:PRV) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $625.38

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 625.38 ($7.83) and traded as high as GBX 651.60 ($8.16). Porvair shares last traded at GBX 648 ($8.12), with a volume of 11,959 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porvair in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 625.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 611.16. The firm has a market cap of £298.49 million, a PE ratio of 2,077.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.75, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Porvair plc, a filtration and environmental technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells filtration and separation equipment primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications.

