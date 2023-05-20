Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 174.4% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pool by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of POOL stock opened at $345.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $340.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $340.32. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $278.10 and a 52 week high of $423.97. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.93.

Pool Increases Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 53.96%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on POOL. Stephens upgraded Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Pool from $404.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $383.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pool

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.