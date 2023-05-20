Polaris (NYSE:PII) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PII. Citigroup increased their price objective on Polaris from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut Polaris from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.27.

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of PII stock opened at $105.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris has a 12-month low of $91.86 and a 12-month high of $123.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Polaris Announces Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 60.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,938,000 after acquiring an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Polaris by 3.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Polaris by 18.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Polaris by 32.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,084.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 137,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after buying an additional 125,453 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

