Polaris (NYSE:PII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Polaris from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Polaris from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

Shares of PII opened at $105.78 on Thursday. Polaris has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.63. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.61.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in Polaris by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Polaris by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Polaris by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The Off-Road segment includes off-road vehicles (ORV) and snowmobiles. The On Road segment is involved in the design and manufacture of motorcycles, moto-roadsters, light duty hauling, and passenger vehicles.

