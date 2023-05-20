PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 951,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $149,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $174.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.78 and a 200 day moving average of $164.18. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $441,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total value of $908,358.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,320,608.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,193 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eaton in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.77.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Further Reading

