PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 26,014 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,109,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,014 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $144,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJK. Northeast Investment Management lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJK opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.81. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

