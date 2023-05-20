PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 709,230 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,897 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Quanta Services worth $101,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Quanta Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 612,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,219,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $171.71 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.44%.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at $125,216,074.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total transaction of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.36, for a total transaction of $16,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 282,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,797,626. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,646 shares of company stock worth $46,856,598. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

