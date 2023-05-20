PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,279,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,245 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $203,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,020,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $154.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.25. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

