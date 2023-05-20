PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,887,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,558 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.86% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $174,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,358,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,101,000 after purchasing an additional 15,081,042 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,028,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,697 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,405,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,051,000 after buying an additional 2,645,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 170.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,025,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287,754 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 327.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,350,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800,311 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.79. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $43.12 and a twelve month high of $48.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were issued a $0.129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

