PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 297,990 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297,990 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.89% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $137,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock opened at $99.90 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $89.62 and a one year high of $116.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.