PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III Sells 24,326 Shares

PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 24,326 shares of PLBY Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.63, for a total transaction of $39,651.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,386,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,780.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLBY Group stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. PLBY Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $9.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.09). PLBY Group had a negative net margin of 128.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PLBY Group, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLBY. Roth Mkm lowered PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of PLBY Group in a report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PLBY Group in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of PLBY Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PLBY Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.42.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC lifted its position in PLBY Group by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Rizvi Traverse Management LLC now owns 14,311,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623,293 shares in the last quarter. Builders Union LLP raised its position in PLBY Group by 481.9% in the 3rd quarter. Builders Union LLP now owns 3,637,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,657,000 after buying an additional 3,011,944 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in PLBY Group by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 2,581,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after buying an additional 763,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PLBY Group by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,580,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 140,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLBY Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

