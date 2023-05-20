Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PAGP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.73.

Get Plains GP alerts:

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,696,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $14.20.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains GP

In other news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,328. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in shares of Plains GP by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 380,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 84,076 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 37,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in Plains GP by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 649,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after buying an additional 501,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.