Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Pioneer Power Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $6.90.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

Pioneer Power Solutions ( NASDAQ:PPSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $9.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 million. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Power Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions during the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc designs and manufactures electrical equipment. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution Solutions (T and D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power). The T and D Solutions segment offers equipment solutions that help customers manage their electrical power distribution systems to desired specifications.

