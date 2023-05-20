Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $259.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $208.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.60%.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

