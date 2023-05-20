Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $0.98. Approximately 26,784 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 115,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Pintec Technology Trading Down 6.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pintec Technology

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.32% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of financial services through technology platform. The firm’s financial solutions include point-of-sale financing, personal installment loan, business installment loan, wealth management, and insurance. The company was founded by Wei Wei, Barry Freeman, Xiao Mei Peng, and Jun Dong in June 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

