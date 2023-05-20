PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as low as $12.46. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 221,452 shares trading hands.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.