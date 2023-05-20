PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.95

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.95 and traded as low as $12.46. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 221,452 shares trading hands.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.95.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. This is an increase from PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 19.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,893 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 13,028 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 227.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 30,045 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 158,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,432 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $507,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

