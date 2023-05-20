Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

PLAB has been the topic of several other research reports. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Photronics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Photronics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,172. Photronics has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $211.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLAB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,238,591 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,689,000 after acquiring an additional 208,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,730,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,165,000 after acquiring an additional 187,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,485,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,376,000 after acquiring an additional 59,693 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,172,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Photronics by 48.4% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,473,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,536,000 after buying an additional 480,125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

