Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Shares Down 18.3%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG – Get Rating) fell 18.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.15. 19,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average session volume of 8,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

Phoenix Footwear Group Stock Down 18.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.15.

Phoenix Footwear Group Company Profile

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

