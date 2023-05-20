Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAHC. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,280,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after purchasing an additional 640,958 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,165,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 183,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 106.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 139,958 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

