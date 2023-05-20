Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.
Phibro Animal Health Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,105. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.55. Phibro Animal Health has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $20.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.61.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
