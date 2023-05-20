Petrofac (LON:PFC) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Petrofac (LON:PFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 200 ($2.51) price target on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.38) price objective on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of LON PFC traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday, hitting GBX 72.40 ($0.91). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,490,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,496. Petrofac has a 12-month low of GBX 45.38 ($0.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.20 ($2.02). The company has a market capitalization of £377.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 66.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 79.74.

In related news, insider David Davies purchased 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £5,006.88 ($6,271.93). Company insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

