Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Shares Sold by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,590,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,992 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Permian Resources worth $33,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 139,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 79,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Stock Up 3.4 %

PR opened at $9.61 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 4.51.

Permian Resources Dividend Announcement

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The firm had revenue of $761.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Cowen upgraded Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Permian Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xi Us Holdings L.P. Ngp sold 17,304,930 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $185,162,751.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,792,641 shares in the company, valued at $650,481,258.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,665,000 shares of company stock valued at $338,867,500. Corporate insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

